​The fastest Ford ever gets even faster with the GT Competition Series debut

It's an unspoken rule that, for every supercar, there will be a more hardcore, lightweight version. Ford's GT supercar is already an impressive machine with its 216 mph top speed and 647 horsepower, but the American automaker is already shaving the LBs and shedding creature comforts and offering a more track focused model. It was inevitable, really.

Dubbed the Ford GT Competition Series, the new variant mostly aims to improve performance by shaving weight wherever possible. For example, the GT's already lightweight Gorilla Glass engine hatch cover is replaced by an even lighter Perspex acrylic panel. I'd imagine the acrylic is more prone to scuffs than the scratch-resistant glass, but that's the price paid in pursuit of performance. Further weight is saved out back by swapping to a manual release for the rear hatch and using a carbon fiber prop.

The lightweight Gorilla Glass windshield remains untouched and is joined by a Gorilla Glass bulkhead between the engine bay and passenger compartment that is half as thick and heavy as the standard panel. Odds are good that the thinner bulkhead lets more engine noise into the cabin as well and that's a good thing.

Weight-reducing equipment that was optional on the standard GT - including as carbon fiber wheels with titanium lug nuts and a titanium exhaust - are now standard on the Competition Series. The lightweighting continues into the cabin with the deletion of including air conditioning, radio and speakers, stowage bins and cupholders -- you don't need any of that at the track.

Visually, the Competition Series distinguishes itself with an exposed gloss carbon fiber stripe that runs the length of the exterior and exposed carbon fiber mirror caps, A-pillars and lower trim bits. The low-slung supercar will be available in six dramatically named hues: Shadow Black, Frozen White, Ingot Silver, Liquid Blue, Liquid Grey and Triple Yellow.

Those lucky enough to find themselves in the GT Competition Series's lightweight Ebony Black Alcantara seats will notice the exposed carbon fiber center console, air vents and door sills. The anodized red paddle shifters stand out against the matte dark stainless cabin trim and match the anodized red badge on the instrument panel and red pull straps for emergency door release.

Interestingly, Ford is still preserving a lot of the mystery surrounding the GT well over a year after its 2016 Detroit debut. We know the Competition Series GT has a claimed dry weight of 3054 pounds, but we don't know how much lighter that is than the standard GT, which is only vaguely stated at around 3,000 pounds. We also don't know how much more the Competition Series' upgrades are going to cost over the GT's $450,000 starting price.