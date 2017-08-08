If you absolutely must have a Dodge Hellcat that also happens to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee, you'd better have learned a thing or two about saving money, because the Trackhawk is going to pillage your wallet.

The 707-horsepower 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a base price of $85,900, which does not include $1,095 in destination charges. That's a hair over $20,000 more than the next most powerful Grand Cherokee, the $66,895 SRT, which has a paltry 475 hp.

For those of you keeping track at home, this means the Trackhawk will cost more than the Dodge Demon.

Enlarge Image Jeep

That may seem like a lot of money -- and it is -- but in context, it's not an obscene number that was made up out of nowhere. Looking at its competitive set, the BMW X5 M, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Range Rover Sport SVR start in the six-figure range, and lag behind the Trackhawk in performance. Then again, those cars all carry interiors worth the money -- given the higher starting prices of their base variants, that shouldn't come as a surprise, though.

Until this specific car came along, I don't know how many buyers were cross-shopping BMW X5s and Porsche Cayennes with the Jeep Grand Cherokee. There are parallels, sure, but considering them all equals is a bit of a stretch.

The Trackhawk's figures look right at home among not-very-old supercars. With 707 horsepower heading to all four wheels, it'll hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and cross the quarter mile in 11.6. Given enough runway, the Trackhawk can hit 180 mph. It can also tow 7,200 pounds, which is something a supercar definitely can't do.

So, from one side, it's a performance bargain, and Jeep will probably sell every single one it can produce. But on the other side, it's a sport utility vehicle riding on a tweaked 2011 Mercedes-Benz platform (developed during the DaimlerChrysler era, mind you) that costs $86,000.

It's Schröedinger's SUV, existing in a state of quantum superposition, being both sensibly priced and somewhat insane at the same time.