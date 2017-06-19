Honda's already teased a few details of its upcoming 2018 Accord mid-size sedan, but now, we know when the automaker will be pulling back the cover.

The 2018 Honda Accord will debut on July 14 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Honda will offer a livestream of the reveal on its YouTube page, with the actual, in-person debut taking place in Detroit. The 10th-generation Accord promises more efficiency, more styling and -- perhaps most importantly -- more fun factor.

Enlarge Image Honda

Right now, everything we know about the 2018 Accord involves the powertrain. Honda ditched the V6 for 2018, opting for a pair of turbocharged I4 engines instead. The base engine will be a 1.5-liter I4 based on the Civic Sport's four-banger. The more powerful, 2.0-liter I4 will borrow some of its underpinnings from the Civic Type R, but I wouldn't expect all 306 horsepower to show up. A hybrid should be on the way, as well.

Both standalone gas engines will be offered with a six-speed manual. The 1.5-liter is likely to come with a CVT also, as it does in the Civic. The 2.0-liter, on the other hand, will come paired to a new 10-speed automatic -- the first time a 10-speed has come connected to a front-wheel-drive car. We took a brief spin in a camouflaged prototype, and we walked away impressed.