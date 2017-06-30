The 2018 Buick Regal TourX slides in under $30,000

The average new car transaction price is pushing toward $35,000, but if you're after Buick's new pair of 2018 Regals, you'll be able to slide in well under that average.

The 2018 Buick Regal TourX will start at $29,995, according to dealer order documents. Standard equipment includes all-wheel drive, a 250-horsepower turbocharged I4 and a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and OnStar's 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Enlarge Image Buick

If you want to start loading up on options packages, you'll want to move up to the $33,575 TourX Preferred trim, which also adds a power driver's seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. At the top of the lineup is the $35,945 TourX Essence, which adds heated front seats and a power passenger seat, among other creature comforts.

If you're not a wagon fan, and you'd rather make a move on the five-door 2018 Buick Regal Sportback, you're in luck -- it's even less expensive. The Regal Sportback starts at $25,915, packing the same engine and standard equipment as the base Regal TourX, although front-wheel drive is the standard.

Moving up through the ranks, the Regal Sportback Preferred will sell for $28,590, and the Preferred II trim will start at $30,590. All the way at the top is the $32,590 Regal Sportback Essence. All-wheel drive is available on the Preferred II trim for $1,950, and $2,050 on the Essence trim.

I reached out to Buick to confirm this pricing, which is based on dealership order forms, but Buick would neither confirm nor deny this information. A spokesman told us that pricing information would be announced officially at a later date. Hopefully, its pricing information will coincide with the release of the sportier Regal GS, a car we can't wait to see, having enjoyed the previous version.