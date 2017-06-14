The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is on sale now for $33,900

5:50 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Traditionally, there's a decent chunk of time between when critics first drive a new car and when it goes on sale. Honda's bucking convention with the 2017 Civic Type R, because you can go pick one up today.

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is on sale right now, mere hours after the internet became inundated with Civic Type R first-drive stories. As we reported in May, its starting price is $33,900, which doesn't include $875 for destination and handling. Given its popularity, some dealers may try to mark it up, so you may want to exercise some patience and wait for the market to take a chill pill.

Leaks were not in Honda's favor for this release. Not only did pricing information leak ahead of time, but the EPA's website also confirmed the Civic Type R's fuel economy at 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined, well ahead of the official announcement today. That's what happens when Honda finally decides to bring a hallowed badge to the US, I suppose.

The Civic Type R is only available in one trim in the US. The fully loaded Touring trim includes adaptive dampers, LED headlights and a 7-inch infotainment screen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. I suggest heading over to our First Take to get the scoop on how the Civic Type R functions in the real world, both on the track and on the road.