The 2017 Genesis G90 is pretty affordable for a luxury flagship sedan

The Equus was a strange sedan in Hyundai's lineup, trying to exist as a rival to the Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class while being part of a brand that focuses on economic frugality. Now that Hyundai spun Genesis off into its own, dedicated luxury brand, the G90 (formerly Equus) has a better chance to shine, and its price gives it a solid leg up on the competition.

The 2017 Genesis G90 will hit dealerships at the end of September, and its starting price is set at $68,100. For that money, you get rear wheel drive and a 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine good for 365 horsepower. Opt for all-wheel drive, and the price jumps up to $70,600.

If that's not enough power for you, there's also the 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8, which puts out 420 horsepower. The RWD Genesis G90 5.0 starts at $69,700, or $1,600 more than the G90 3.3. All-wheel drive can be had here, as well, which brings the price up to $72,200. Considering you can't get into an Audi A8 for less than $82,500, or a Mercedes S-Class for less than $96,600, that's a pretty solid deal for a full-size luxury sedan.

No matter what engine you opt for, Genesis loads your car up with a whole boatload of safety systems and complimentary services. Its standard safety suite includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection and front and rear parking sensors.

Complimentary services include three years (or 36,000 miles) of scheduled maintenance, three years of Genesis' connected services and three years of its service valet, which involves having a valet pick up your car for service, leaving you with a loaner on the spot.