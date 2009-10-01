The 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show: The Highlight Reel

The Frankfurt Auto Show (also known as The Frankfurt Motor Show) just concluded another exciting string of showcases for roughly 10 days at the trade fair grounds in the aforementioned city. This automobile exhibition has existed in some form for over a century, and is one of the biggest car shows in the world. This video clip from Edmunds.com gives us a quick snapshot of some of the hottest (and unfathomably expensive cars on display at this year's event.

One of the big themes in this year's Frankfurt Motor Show was electric battery driven automobiles, and there was no shortage of such vehicles on display from a variety of manufacturers. Featured in this video is the Audi E-Tron, and not only is it environmentally friendly, it's a sweet lookin' car as well. Other highlights in this clip include the Ferrari 458 Italia, the BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo, and the new Lamborghini Roadster. Most of these cars are expensive as they look, and you'll probably have to sell your children and grandchildren into slavery to afford these vehicles. But I'm a sucker for the eye candy presented here, even if it does make me feel like a beggar. Oh well.