Tesla's most expensive EVs just got a little cheaper

If you're unwilling to wait for the sub-$40,000 Tesla Model 3, perhaps you can be enticed into spending three times as much on a much larger and more powerful vehicle instead.
Tesla dropped the price of its 100-kWh Model S hatchback and Model X SUV. The Model S and Model X 100D both received $3,500 price cuts, while the P100D with Ludicrous variants had their window stickers slashed by $5,000. The full pricing breakdown is below:
New Tesla 100-kWh Pricing
|Model
|New price
|Old price
|Net change
|Model S 100D
|$94,000
|$97,500
|-$3,500
|Model S P100D w/ Ludicrous
|$135,000
|$140,000
|-$5,000
|Model X 100D
|$96,000
|$99,500
|-$3,500
|Model X P100D w/ Ludicrous
|$140,000
|$145,000
|-$5,000
Sure, it's not a huge drop, with prices being reduced between 3.4 and 3.5 percent, but a lower price is a lower price, so I doubt anyone will complain.
The automaker told Teslarati that manufacturing efficiencies are behind the price drop. As gross margins rose, Tesla was able to drop the price by a bit. Other automakers have been known to lower prices as new model years arrive, but since Tesla doesn't operate on a typical model-year schedule, the price drops sort of appear from thin air.
