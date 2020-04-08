Tesla will reportedly furlough workers, cut salaries due to coronavirus shutdown

Tesla told employees that it'll furlough workers and cut employee salaries as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters and Forbes, which cited an internal email. It'll apparently begin April 13 and may end May 4, if work restarts by then.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
