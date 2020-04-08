Model Y Teardown Best affordable concept cars COVID-19 and automakers Best Car Lease Deals 2020 Electric Vehicles Coronavirus Updates

Tesla will reportedly furlough workers, cut salaries due to coronavirus shutdown

Elon Musk's electric car apparently hopes to resume normal operations on May 4.

Tesla is seemingly furloughing employees or cutting their pay.

 James Martin/CNET

Tesla told employees that it'll furlough workers and cut employee salaries as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Reuters and Forbes, which cited an internal email. It'll apparently begin April 13 and may end May 4, if work restarts by then.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.

