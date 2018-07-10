Tesla

Elon Musk paid a visit to Shanghai and came away with a Tesla factory deal.

On Tuesday, Tesla signed agreements with Chinese authorities to open a plant, Gigafactory 3, that will have an annual capacity of 500,000 cars, according to Caijing News. The plant will reportedly be the biggest foreign-owned manufacturing project in Shanghai.

The news comes just days after the US and China imposed a series of tariffs on each other, kicking off what many anticipate could be a full-fledged trade war. That has made Tesla cars significantly more expensive, according to press reports. The Chinese tariff on imports of electric cars shot up from 15 percent to 40 percent.

Once Tesla has its own manufacturing plant in China catering to the local market, the company will no longer be subject to the tariff, according to Caijing News.

The specific location of the Gigafactory 3 hasn't reportedly been settled.

"We expect construction to begin in the near future, after we get all the necessary approvals and permits. From there, it will take roughly two years until we start producing vehicles and then another two to three years before the factory is fully ramped up to produce around 500,000 vehicles per year for Chinese customers," said a Tesla spokesperson in an email statement. "Tesla is deeply committed to the Chinese market."