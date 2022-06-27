Tesla Wasn't Ready After Elon Musk Demanded Employees Return to Office, Report Says

Tesla was unprepared for employees returning to the office en masse, an investigation from The Information revealed Monday, with problems including a lack of parking spaces, a shortage of desks, and weak Wi-Fi.

It came after CEO Elon Musk reportedly wrote in a May 31 staff email that he expected everyone to work in the office for 40 hours a week. If an employee didn't show up, the electric car company would assume they'd resigned.

Many Tesla office workers have worked from home since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of employees has doubled since pre-pandemic times, The Information reported, and the company wasn't prepared for a return to in-person work of this scale.

After employees got word of the in-person push, some of them spent hours traveling to Tesla's Fremont, California, office only to find scarce seating and a weak Wi-Fi connection.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk told employees in an email that he would spend six days a week in the Fremont, California, factory and office -- "seven if physically possible." In the same email, Musk added "that anything I ask others to do, I do myself even more."

Investor confidence in Tesla has fallen, with shares down 35% since April, The Information noted. Musk has struck a deal to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion, and has said "exceptional" employees should be allowed to continue working from home.