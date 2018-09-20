Tesla's VP of global supply management is the latest to jump ship

Enlarge Image Roadshow

Tesla is losing yet another executive in a string of departures going back months. This time, according to a report published today by Bloomberg, it's Liam O'Connor, vice president of global supply management.

O'Connor has been with Tesla since he left Apple in 2015, where he also specialized in supply management. O'Connor's departure is one of a handful of such exits over the last few weeks. Other positions that have been recently vacated include those of chief accounting officer, head of human resources and head of communications.

Given Tesla's troubles with investors, the SEC and the Justice Department lately, it's not difficult to see why so many executive staff might be looking for greener pastures. The trouble stemming from CEO Elon Musk's increasingly erratic behavior, which includes smoking marijuana on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast video stream and accusing a rescue diver of pedophilia -- which has recently resulted in a lawsuit -- can't be helping much either.

While there has been some corporate restructuring in the wake of this recent turnover, including the promotion of Jerome Guillen to the newly created position of automotive president, it's unclear how much of an effect this will have if other executive staff decide to pull the ripcord.

Can Tesla turn things around or is it just shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

Tesla representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.