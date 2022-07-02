Tesla Vehicle Deliveries Down as COVID Hurts Production

Electric-car maker Tesla saw its worldwide vehicle deliveries from April through June fall 18 percent from the first quarter of the year as COVID-related factory closures in Shanghai affected production.

The company said Saturday that it delivered more than 254,000 vehicles in the second quarter, a drop from the previous period's 310,000 vehicles but a year-over-year rise of 26 percent from the 201,250 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

This past week, a Wedbush Securities analyst said in a note to investors that Tesla's production in China during April and May had been an "absolute disaster" because of shutdowns. But on Saturday, Tesla suggested it had bounced back.

"In the second quarter, we produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control," the company said in a press release. "June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history."

When breaking down its total delivery numbers, Tesla typically puts the four vehicles it currently sells into two groups. The company said that in the second quarter, its Model 3 and Model Y, its less expensive offerings, together accounted for 238,533 deliveries. The Model S and Model X accounted for 16,162.

As for production numbers (distinct from deliveries), Tesla said it produced a total of 258,580 vehicles, with Models 3 and Y making up 242,169 of those, and Models S and X making up 16,411.

Tesla is set to post its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 20.