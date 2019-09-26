Tesla V10 software roll out begins in US, Spotify included

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla drivers have made do with Slacker integration for years without the option of the ever-popular Spotify streaming service built in, but that changes starting today.

Twitter user Tesla_Truth on Thursday published the software notes for the highly anticipated V10 update that specifically calls out Spotify as part of the upgrade. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also tweeted Thursday that the Tesla V10 software has started to roll out to all US owners that have the Full Self-Drive option in their vehicle and "Advanced Download" option selected in their car. Thus, some owners could have Spotify integration by the end of the day.

Tesla V10.0 just started rolling out to all US Tesla owners with FSD option & “advanced download” selected in vehicle software settings — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2019

In a week, Tesla will roll the update out to owners without the Full Self-Drive option, according to Musk.

According to the software notes, Spotify will be included in the Media menu. Owners will simply need to log into their accounts to use the streaming service. Of note, Tesla drivers will need a Spotify Premium account to use the built-in function. Otherwise, Bluetooth will have to suffice.

The V10 software has been highly anticipated as it includes numerous new features including games, Netflix, YouTube and even in-car karaoke. The notes also confirm an enhanced "Smart Summon" feature will be included as a beta feature, which will give Teslas the ability to drive to the owner. The notes warn to keep an eye on the car at all times and that it's not intended for use anywhere other than private parking lots or driveways. Will that stop owners from using it elsewhere? Most likely not.