The seventh edition of Motor Trend's "World's Greatest Drag Race" is here, and as it turns out, electric cars are nowhere near as boring as many thought they would be.

That said, if you've seen any other drag race videos featuring a Tesla, you'd have a good idea of how this one pans out. Tesla's Model S P100D used two axles' worth of electric motors to beat every other entrant in the quarter-mile drag race, including a McLaren 570GT, Porsche 911 Turbo S and Ferrari 488 GTB.

P100D Tesla models dominate drag strips around the world, thanks to an immediate rush of torque sent to all four wheels -- one big enthusiast-friendly benefit of electric motors.

As Motor Trend points out, if the drag race were any longer, the result would have been different. Tesla's performance models get going in a hurry, but they peter out before too long. It's limited to a top speed of 155 mph, well below the 200-mph-plus speedometers on the Porsche and Ferrari. The P100D might be one of the world's quickest cars, but it's far from being the fastest.

Will someone come along and dethrone Tesla's top contender next year? Let's hope so. Otherwise, we can probably predict the ending of the next several of these drag races.