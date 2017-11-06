Even as Elon Musk and Tesla remain mired in Model 3 "production hell," the company is still moving forward with its plans to debut its electric semi truck.

Tesla will debut its electric semi, which doesn't have a name yet other than the unoriginal Semi, on Nov. 16 in Hawthorne, California. The event invitations carried a new semi teaser, which gives us a slightly better idea of its appearance.

Enlarge Image Tesla

The headlights are the same as the first teaser the company put on Twitter, but while the first teaser was a dead-on front shot, this one is taken from an angle. In any case, it looks like a semi truck, so Tesla's not exactly attempting to reinvent the wheel with this new vehicle.

While we don't know much about Tesla's electric semi, it's believed that it won't be a proper long-haul vehicle, but instead something geared more toward short- and medium-haul drives. One thing is for sure, though -- there's going to be a whole lot of batteries shoved into this thing, likely more than any other Tesla vehicle to date. We'll find out more in just a couple weeks.