Conan drags Tesla's financial situation with 'Tesla TBD' product debut

When Tesla makes news, it makes news beyond the auto industry. This week, following an OK-but-not-great-by-any-stretch Q1 financial report, the company's business made the late-night talk show circuit.

Conan had a clever little bit where he showed a preview of Tesla's latest product, the Tesla TBD. While there are some clever jokes about what it might be, the hardest-hitting part of the joke is saved for the end, where it points out that the reservation for the product (which is several years out) is a cash grab meant to avoid devaluing shares through issuing more stock. Ouch.

Tesla's first-quarter results were better than analysts expected, and while it did post record revenues, it also posted a record loss in excess of $700 million. The company is still losing money on every Model 3 it makes, but it believes that it'll reach profitability some time in the last two quarters of this year.

The quarterly conference call with investors, analysts and journalists took a turn for the weird when CEO Elon Musk started referring to standard business-related questions from respected analysts and investors as "boring," choosing instead to gab with a YouTuber who brought up products that have no bearing on Tesla's current situation, like an autonomous sharing ecosystem and the Model Y SUV. And we thought 2017 was weird.

(Hat tip to Jalopnik!)