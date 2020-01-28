Tesla unlocks free Supercharging for China amid coronavirus epidemic

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

As China works to contain the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, Tesla is stepping in to help as much as it can.

The automaker has pushed a notification to Chinese Tesla owners declaring each of its cars is now eligible for free Supercharging in the country. Electrek first reported the news on Tuesday, and it's not clear when the notification started rolling out to Chinese owners. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The note to owners reportedly said the measure is temporary and may help citizens who can't access public transportation. To try and keep the virus contained, China has locked down public transit in numerous areas and totally quarantined some cities with lockdown measures. For those stuck inside their city, free Supercharging won't exactly help, but perhaps it's better than nothing.

Tesla's move to provide free Supercharging marks the first time the automaker has moved to assist with any sort of disaster in China. The company has a healthy track record of providing assistance to owners during natural disasters such as Hurricanes Florence and Irma. It recently opened its third Gigafactory in Shanghai, which has already started rolling out Model 3s.

Scientists are still working to understand the coronavirus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that includes the common cold. On Monday, China's state-run media organization confirmed there've been 100 deaths linked to the coronavirus and 2,714 cases confirmed in the country. Cases of the illness have also shown up in the US, Canada, France, Japan and other Asian countries.

