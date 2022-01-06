Tesla now has a Supercharger in every US state with latest Hawaiian unit

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla capped off another milestone this week with the announcement of a new Supercharger station in Hawaii. Typically, a new charging station would be pretty boring, but the construction of the unit is the state's first. And with that, Tesla now has a Supercharger station in every US state.

The new Supercharger station features six stalls for Tesla EVs, located in Aiea in Honolulu, and becomes a significant piece of infrastructure outside of the lower 48 states. Tesla spent much of the past decade building out its Supercharger network of charging stations. Today, it's a fantastic benefit to owning one of the automaker's EVs. In many areas, Supercharger stations are the only EV charging stations in town.

That'll change this decade as other companies continue investing in the infrastructure and the US government throws its weight behind the initiative. The bipartisan infrastructure law finalized last year will make funds available to build a nationwide network of charging stations. Total, the US will gain 500,000 new stations in the future. But, for now, Tesla can stand by its network proudly.