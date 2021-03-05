There's now a Tesla social media platform

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla's forums are dead. Long live the Tesla Engagement Platform, essentially a mini social media site within the automaker's larger website. The Verge reported on Friday on the newly launched social platform, which hosted a post welcoming owners and fans.

In Tesla's own words, the Engagement Platform is "for both Tesla's public policy team and Tesla Owner's Clubs. Its goal is to create a digital home base for all of our work, and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what's top of mind for us, take meaningful action and stay in the loop."

While it's not a full-blown social media network, those who participate can comment on the posts, "Like" other posters' comments and follow various Tesla owners to see what they have to say on the platform. But it's also heavy on issues Tesla cares about, too. For example, the site features resources to support the automaker's push to provide its direct sales method in Nebraska. Tesla doesn't oversee independent dealerships, and its preference for direct sales often locks horns with long-standing legislation. The platform is also home to "campaigns" to rally the community around issues, such as providing relief for those affected by the Texas winter storms, and provides ways to connect with local Tesla clubs in your area.

As mentioned, this new platform comes as Tesla closes the official forums on its website, so any discussions about Tesla on official internal channels will need to happen on the Engagement Platform. Independent forums exist, but the internal forum has been a haven for Tesla owners for quite some time now. The forum officially shuts down and turns into a "read-only" part of the internet on March 15.