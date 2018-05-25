Tesla settles class-action lawsuit over Autopilot delays

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

In 2017, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Tesla over its Autopilot driver-assist system, and now, it appears the automaker has settled.

Tesla and Steve Berman, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, have allegedly reached a settlement on the class-action lawsuit, Reuters reports, citing a federal court filing from late Thursday night. The details, including the settlement amount, are not yet public, and the settlement still requires the approval of a US district judge. In May, reports circulated that the settlement was around $5 million.

According to Tesla's statement, posted in full below, the automaker will reimburse each plaintiff differently, based on the time of purchase and delivery. It will expand its reimbursement to customers around the world, provided the initial settlement gains court approval.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017 on behalf of six Tesla Model S and Model X owners in different states. The vehicles in question are "Hardware 2.0" vehicles, which were introduced in 2016 with additional hardware and computing power than previous vehicles. While the vehicles came equipped with Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot system, many features remained disabled for some time as Tesla refined its system, despite owners being required to pay $5,000 for the option when ordering the vehicle. That's the root cause of this class-action lawsuit.

Berman's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tesla's statement is as follows: