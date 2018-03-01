Tesla Semi spotted again, this time on a Sacramento highway

First, random citizens caught Tesla's electric Semi testing on its own land. Since then, it's been spotted cruising on California side streets, occasionally leaving a bit of tire smoke in its wake. Now, a keen-eyed person has found one cruising on the highway.

In what is bound to be a continuing series of short videos capturing Tesla's electric big-rig on the road, YouTube user "Vlad Fed" posted a video of the Semi cruising down a highway in Sacramento.

As far as I know, it's the closest someone has actually come to the truck in the wild, and that gives us a much better idea of how big the Semi actually is -- in case you're wondering, it seems to be about the same size as your average Kenworth or Mack. When it rolls up to the car, all you see are flat body panels. As with other recent videos, there's nothing strapped to the back of the cab.

The Tesla Semi could very well shake up the trucking industry when it comes out. With a starting price of $150,000 for a 300-mile range and $180,000 for a larger battery capable of 500 miles, Tesla estimates that drivers will save six figures' worth of fuel over the life of the vehicle. With 80,000 pounds strapped to the back, it'll hit 60 mph in about 20 seconds, but without any extra weight attached, its 0-60 time drops closer to 5.0 seconds.