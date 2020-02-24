Tesla lobbies to change European semi truck laws to benefit electric models

Tesla

Across Europe, a handful of countries operate with strict laws that ban semi trucks on Sundays during morning hours and public holidays due to concerns over noise and air pollution. Naturally, there's an opportunity for truck-makers to press for an exemption from this regulation if, say, their semis operated almost silently (no noise pollution) and produced zero tailpipe emissions (no air pollution).

Tesla, along with a few other companies, is working to do just that. According to Business Insider Germany, the electric carmaker has already approached the German government and lobbied for an exemption from the semi law. Right now, there's no distinction between semis that feature an internal-combustion engine and those with an electric powertrain, likely because the law was written before electric semi trucks were a twinkle in Elon Musk's eye.

An exemption would clearly be to Tesla's benefit. The forthcoming Tesla Semi would have an incredible leg up over rival companies selling traditional semi trucks, since the Tesla could operate during banned times. If a business wants to increase productivity, it would make sense to buy a truck that can operate seven days a week.

Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport confirmed a meeting did take place and noted the ministry will look at ways to incorporate "sustainable modern mobility." Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The automaker has been pretty quiet about the Semi overall, but we should expect some news this year. During Tesla's 2019 third quarter earnings call, the automaker said it planned to start limited production of the Semi in 2020. With Model Y production set to kick off next month and the Semi in the near future, 2020 could be another big year for the California-based company.