FedEx gets in line for 20 Tesla Semi electric trucks

While its reservation isn't the mammoth 125-unit order that shipping rival UPS has put in, FedEx has reserved 20 of the Tesla Semi electric trucks. The carrier says that it will test the small fleet in its freight division as part of its sustainability initiatives.

"FedEx has a long history of innovation and incorporating sustainability efforts throughout its global network," says Mike Ducker, FedEx Freight president and CEO. "Our investment in these trucks is part of our commitment to improving road safety while also reducing our environmental impact."

In addition to UPS and FedEx, companies like Walmart, PepsiCo and Anheuser-Busch have committed to add some Tesla Semi trucks to their fleets.

Sightings of the Tesla truck being tested out in the wild are becoming a little more common. People have seen them cruising down California roads and even laying down a little rubber. When it comes out, the electric semi will start at $150,000 for 300-mile range models and $180,000 for a larger battery capable of covering 500 miles.

Tesla estimates that operators can save six figures' worth of fuel over the life of the truck, which is surely a nice potential bonus on top of the environmental benefits.