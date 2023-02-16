Tesla Recalls 362,000 Vehicles Over Full Self-Driving Software Issue

Tesla recalled over 362,000 vehicles because the Full Self-Driving software may cause a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday.

The recall affects certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with FSD Beta software or vehicles pending installation of the software. Tesla will release an over-the-air software update to fix the issue, free of charge.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment, but the automaker no longer operates a public relations department, which would typically field such requests.

This story is being updated.