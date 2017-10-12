Tesla recalls 11,000 Model X SUVs to adjust seat cables

If an automaker deems an issue worth remedying before the government bears down upon them, they issue what's called a voluntary recall. That's what Tesla issued today.

Tesla on Thursday issued a voluntary recall for approximately 11,000 examples of the 2016 and 2017 Model X electric SUV. The issue at hand only affects Model X vehicles with second-row fold-flat seats with build dates between Oct. 28, 2016, and Aug. 16, 2017. Vehicles with single-post seats are unaffected.

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The issue lies within the cables connected to that seat. Improperly adjusted cables could cause the seat back on the driver-side second-row seat to move forward during a crash, which increases the chance of injury. It should be noted that Tesla has not received any reports of this happening in customer cars -- it discovered the problem during internal testing.

Fixing the issue is as simple as adjusting the cables correctly, which requires no additional parts. Tesla estimates the fix will take approximately 10 minutes. It can be remedied at a Tesla service center or, if the owner wishes, through Tesla's mobile repair service.

In the interim, Tesla suggests not placing two adults in the driver-side and center seats of the second row at the same time. Child seats are still fine to use, as the LATCH system connects to the seat's base and not its back, and you can still put one adult or two children in those seats without concern.