Tesla Recalls 1 Million Vehicles For Window-Pinching Issue

Tesla is recalling a little over 1 million of its vehicles because of an issue with their windows that could cause them to pinch a person's fingers when they roll up.

According to documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the vehicles' window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. That could cause a person's fingers to be pinched if they're on top of a window while it's rolling up.

The recall covers certain model year 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles. Tesla will fix the issue with a free over-the-air software update.

Owners will be notified by mail starting in November, but can also contact Tesla for assistance.