Tesla Recalls Model X Over Front Side Airbags That Don't Inflate

Tesla is recalling 7,289 Model X's over front-row side airbags that may not deploy in the event of a crash. This recall affects model years 2021 and 2022.

It's not totally clear what is wrong with the Model X's airbags that would cause them not to deploy, but the fix for the recall involves Tesla technicians replacing the airbag units. Because it's a recall, this work will be performed by Tesla without cost to the vehicle owner.

Tesla expects to begin notifying the owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around June 7. If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered by this recall and you have further questions, you can contact Tesla's customer service department at 1-877-798-3752 and reference recall SB-22-20-003.