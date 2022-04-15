Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Tesla Recalls Model X Over Front Side Airbags That Don't Inflate

The recall affects model years 2021 and 2022 and encompasses a little over 7,000 vehicles.

Kyle Hyatt headshot
Kyle Hyatt
Tesla Model X Plaid parked in an open landscapeEnlarge Image

Strangely, this recall affects the front row only and not the ridiculous falcon wing doors.

 Tesla

Tesla is recalling 7,289 Model X's over front-row side airbags that may not deploy in the event of a crash. This recall affects model years 2021 and 2022.

It's not totally clear what is wrong with the Model X's airbags that would cause them not to deploy, but the fix for the recall involves Tesla technicians replacing the airbag units. Because it's a recall, this work will be performed by Tesla without cost to the vehicle owner.

Tesla expects to begin notifying the owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around June 7. If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered by this recall and you have further questions, you can contact Tesla's customer service department at 1-877-798-3752 and reference recall SB-22-20-003.

Tesla Model X Plaid gets a big interior overhaul

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: New Tesla Model S and X getting weird steering wheel,...
4:04