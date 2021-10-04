Tesla's good times keep rolling, with record 241,000 cars delivered in Q3

Enlarge Image Tesla

Despite ongoing supply chain woes, Tesla's delivery numbers were all fine and dandy in the third quarter of 2021. This weekend, the automaker announced it delivered a total of 241,300 cars from July through September, a new record for the company. It surpassed Q2's number, its previous record, when Tesla said it delivered 201,250 vehicles.

The vast majority of deliveries continue to come from the Model 3 and Model Y, at a combined 232,025. Tesla does not issue separate figures for each vehicle. The refreshed Model S and Model X, meanwhile, made up 9,275 of the deliveries this past quarter. Total production (distinct from deliveries) of the Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X came in at 237,823 cars combined.

The carmaker thanked customers for their patience as it acknowledged continued supply chain and logistics issues. CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to congratulate the Tesla team as well as thank suppliers for "coming through despite great difficulties."

Tesla, like every automaker, continues to suffer due to supply-chain bottlenecks and too few semiconductor chips to go around. A recent study showed car buyers are beginning to give up and postpone purchases as it becomes more difficult for shoppers to land the specific vehicle they want.