Tesla's prospects better than expected after Q1 despite margins being down

It's that time of the year where once again, Tesla releases its financial data from the first quarter of business. Many had predicted massive cash hemorrhages and a fairly bleak outlook for the future based on continued production woes, factory worker injury reporting scandals and credit rating downgrades. Despite all that, Tesla's stock prices are back up to over $300 per share from a low of $252.48 at the beginning of April. Musk expects the company to hit profitability in Q3.

In the investor letter, Tesla outlines its plan to have Model 3 production up to 5,000 vehicles per week within two months and to then introduce the entry-level Model 3 trim as well as an all-wheel drive variant. One interesting fact is that Tesla is still losing money on every Model 3 it builds, particularly as it has had to cut back on automation in certain areas of production until it can iron out some kinks. Tesla shutting the Model 3 production line down last month made headlines, and surprise, surprise -- it's going to have at least one more 10-day shutdown coming up soon to further update the line.

Tesla has reduced its capital expenditure estimates from $3.4 billion to $3.0 billion which is good news, given the rampant speculation that the company was running out of money faster than MC Hammer in the '90s. The target for gross margin is expected to remain at around 25 percent, but Tesla surprised itself by ending up with a significantly higher selling price per vehicle than it had initially projected. However as Model 3 deliveries ramp up, this will likely change. As far as Model S and Model X, the company expects deliveries to remain fairly steady until Q3 when it expects to see a massive jump that will push total vehicles delivered for the year to around 100,000.

So, it looks like things are working better now that Mr. Musk is directly at the helm of Model 3 production, and sleeping at the factory on a terrible couch wasn't such a bad idea after all. Hopefully things will continue to improve and Tesla becomes cashflow positive this year as it maintained it would.

Keep your eyes here for more Tesla Q1 earnings news as we'll continue to update this story throughout the earnings call.