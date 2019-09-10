Permit application suggests another Tesla assembly line in the works

Enlarge Image Elon Musk via Twitter

Tesla's Fremont, California-based manufacturing facility has filed a new permit application and may be in the process of adding yet another assembly line.

Bloomberg first reported on the application this Monday and noted the language refers to an assembly line for "GA5 demo and rough grading." As noted in the original report, "GA" stands for "general assembly." It's not clear what the new line could focus on, but a handful of production lines currently build the Model S, Model X and Model 3 at the Fremont factory. Tesla also plans to start delivering the Model Y crossover next year.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news of the permit application follows Tesla's widely covered mock-up assembly line for the Model 3 electric car. To this day, workers produce many of the more affordable electric cars under a gigantic tent structure. Uncommon? Yes, but it boosted Tesla's production of the Model 3 when it desperately needed to do so. The Model Y is scheduled to enter production next year with Long Range models first in fall of 2020. The Standard Range electric crossover is slated for sometime in 2021.

Tesla also promised a new Roadster and the electric Semi. And Musk has long teased an upcoming Tesla pickup truck.

Today, the Fremont factory covers 5.3 million square miles and employs some 10,000 workers. Plans are in the works to expand the facility's size to almost 10 million square feet, according to the company's website.