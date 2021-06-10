Tesla Model S Plaid event: Here's how to watch

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla's long-awaited Plaid-spec Model S is set to make its grand entrance on Thursday at the company's factory in Fremont, California, where the first customers will take delivery of their beyond-Ludicrous luxury EVs. The entire event will be livestreamed, and you can watch right here on Roadshow.

The Model S Plaid represents the next major upgrade for the sedan's now-legendary performance. In addition to a 200-mph top speed, the headline figure for the Plaid is a 1.99-second 0-to-60 time. For some context, the almost mythically quick Porsche 911 Turbo S is nearly a full second slower.

Despite the whole Plaid thing being awesome, we have learned recently that Tesla round-filed its plans for a "Plaid Plus" mode, with CEO Elon Musk stating that there is "no need" for an additional level of performance. The automaker also just raised the price on this as-yet-unseen model by a cool $10,000. Yikes.

The Tesla Plaid event is set to kick off online on June 10 at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET), and you can watch the whole thing right here.