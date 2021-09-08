Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Tesla patent envisions lasers that act like windshield wipers to clean debris off cars

The electric vehicle maker has a new idea to keep cars clean.

tesla-electric-cars-charging-ev-1608

The electric car company originally filed the patent application in 2018. 

 James Martin/CNET

Tesla has thought up a new way to use lasers -- as windshield wipers. The US Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday granted Tesla a patent on a way of using laser beams to clean debris off a windshield, and potentially other glass parts of a vehicle. 

The patent is titled "Pulsed laser cleaning of debris accumulated on glass articles in vehicles and photovoltaic assemblies." The laser beams would act as "a cleaning apparatus for a vehicle, comprising: a beam optics assembly configured to emit a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article that is installed in the vehicle," according to the patent. 

Tesla filed a patent application for the laser-based technology back in 2018, which was previously reported by Electrek

But just because the electric car company has a patent doesn't mean you'll see lasers on the next Tesla car. It's possible, but unlikely to be in production anytime soon. Last month, Tesla filed a patent application for a new glass-forming method for the Cybertruck. 

Now playing: Watch this: Tesla's Cybertruck is further delayed, ABBA releases...
1:32

Read more