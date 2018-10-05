Tesla's new referral program lets you launch a photo into space

Tesla regularly updates its customer referral program with new perks, whether it's a trip to SpaceX HQ or unique wheels that can't be purchased outright. The latest tweak to its referral program offers people a chance to shoot stuff into space.

Tesla has once again updated its referral program with a couple new benefits. Perhaps the most interesting update is the first tier, which only requires a single new-owner referral. For generating a single referral, owners can have any image (barring something inappropriate, most likely) etched onto glass and launched into deep space, presumably on a subsequent SpaceX rocket launch.

For two referrals, an owner can receive a Signature Black Wall Connector, which is a black vehicle charger with Elon Musk's signature on it and is only available through the referral program. The other option at this level is a Founders Series Tesla Model S for Kids, which can be donated to a children's charity for those feeling charitable.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

For three referrals, owners can pick up 21-inch Arachnid wheels for the Model S or 22-inch Turbine wheels for the Model X. Owners can also choose to receive one week with a new Model S or Model X, which can be gifted to a friend, perhaps to score that all-important fourth referral.

The fourth referral tier, like the first, is also entirely new. After securing four referrals, owners can receive priority access to select future software updates. While owners eventually receive the software update either way, getting it early doesn't give the owner much more than bragging rights, but it's still neat to see.

The top referral tier requires five referrals, and it's the same as it was before. For five referrals, an owner can receive a two-person invitation to a future Tesla unveiling event.

There are also a few other perks in the latest referral program, which kicks off on Oct. 5. Every owner can dole out five separate $100 Supercharging credits, which isn't as cool as the now-discontinued free Supercharging perk, but it's still nice to save a bit of cash. The referral code can also be used when signing up for Tesla's newsletter -- each time that happens, both the referrer and the new sign-up receive a chance to race Tesla's electric Semi around the company's test track in California.

Latest Tesla referral rewards Number of referrals Reward 1 Send a laser-etched image into space 2 Signature black wall connector, or Founders Series Model S for Kids 3 21" Arachnid wheels (S), or 22" Turbine wheels (X), or one week with a new Model S or X 4 Priority access to software updates 5 Invitation to future Tesla unveiling event

