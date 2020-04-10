Hooray, the Tesla Model Y has a tow hitch option now

Enlarge Image Tesla

The Tesla Model Y is hardly a top dog when it comes to towing, and it will surely help erode precious driving range from the battery. However, for those that need their electric SUV to tow, Tesla has obliged.

On Friday, the automaker updated its website to include a tow hitch option for $1,000. The company says it's a "high strength, Class II steel tow bar" and will let the Model Y tow up to 3,500 pounds. No, it won't challenge a Ford Expedition or Chevrolet Tahoe, but it should be enough to haul a small trailer or boat. It's a quick change after the Model Y's owner's manual originally said the SUV wasn't rated for towing at all.

And there's more good news on the Model Y front: Tesla will now sell owners a roof rack. While we knew the accessory was on the way, it's now available for $450. It looks to be identical to the rack Tesla sells for the Model 3, so no big splash to report there, but it'll certainly make the SUV more functional for owners with lots of gear to bring along for the ride.

The Model Y just began trickling out to those who placed orders last month, and Tesla's working hard to promote its contactless delivery option. Buyers can take delivery without ever coming in contact with a Tesla representative, which may make it easier to deliver cars as so many stay home voluntarily, or because states issued stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the coronavirus.