For $100, anyone can be a Tesla owner... sort of.
Radio Flyer now offers a Tesla Model Y sit-down toy car, specifically created for kids from 1-and-a-half to 4 years old. So, yes, you can buy one even if you're an adult, but you might have a very hard time enjoying this particular Tesla.
But the kids will find a lot to enjoy. The steering is totally functional with the Tesla-branded wheel atop the Model Y toy car. Prepare for lots of honking, though, because the horn actually works. Something about toddlers and a working horn sounds like a terrible idea to me.
As for the toy's actual design, it's pretty good and simply looks like a scaled down version of the electric SUV. The wheels (with rubber grip for tread), headlights and taillights all look proper and help convey the design very well for a child's toy. Best of all, you don't have to charge this particular Tesla since it runs purely on toddler power as they scoot around.
Radio Flyer plans to start shipping the Model Y ride-on toy starting Sept. 11 but preorders are open now.
Discuss: Tesla Model Y is the latest Radio Flyer for tykes
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.