Tesla Model Y livestream: How to watch

Tesla's hotly anticipated Model Y crossover SUV is set to debut at the LA Design Studio in Hawthorne, CA Thursday night. If you weren't one of the lucky few to score a golden ticket to Elon Musk and Company's big reveal, you can still grab a prime seat by watching the livestream online.

It's easy: The Silicon Valley electric carmaker is hosting a livestream exclusively on its website. Just point your browser here. In fact, if you go to the URL now, you can set up a notification to remind yourself to watch the proceedings, which start at 8pm PT.

Enlarge Image Tesla

Of course, you'll want to keep a browser window open to right here at Roadshow, as well. We'll have CNET senior editor and Roadshow correspondent Ashley Esqueda right in the thick of the action at the Model Y event, as well as editors following along with the livestream for immediate reporting and analysis. For the very latest from our crew, grab the popcorn and bookmark Roadshow's Twitter and Instagram feeds.

While you're at it, we recommend keeping tabs on Tesla's official Twitter account, as well as CEO Elon Musk's always-spicy Twitter feed, too.

If history is any guide, Tesla's enigmatic executive won't just pull a sheet off of the 2020 Model Y and be done with it -- there's bound to be a few surprises. (In fact, if you're listening, Elon, we've got a list of a few things we'd like updates on...).

In case you're wondering what all the fuss is about, the forthcoming Model Y is expected to be heavily based on the Model 3 sedan seen above. Vis-a-vis the company's entry-level electric offering, Musk himself notes that the Model Y will be about 10 percent larger, cost about 10 percent more, and feature slightly less range. Of course, there's a whole lot of other blanks to be filled in, of course, including on-sale date, performance specs, assembly location and, oh, yeah... how it looks.

Tesla fans, auto enthusiasts and investors -- bull and bear alike -- will all be watching the livestream intently. We're even guessing a few late-night lights will be on at the SEC's offices, too. There are lots of questions yet to be answered about the Model Y, and plenty of questions about the state of the embattled automaker in general. We'll know more tomorrow night at 8pm.

Do you plan to tune in? What else do you think will be revealed? Let us know by leaving us note in the comments.