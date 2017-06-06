Enlarge Image Tesla

Giving an initial suggestion of what the Model Y might look like, Tesla released a teaser image of the car during a shareholder meeting today. CEO Elon Musk previously mentioned details about the Model Y, an upcoming small electric SUV, during the company's earnings call last month.

The image does not reveal much and could be mistaken for the Model 3, which is due to begin production in July. It shows a similarly rounded roof with hood elements similar to images of the Model 3 previously released by Tesla. Given that the Model Y won't be in production until 2020, the image Tesla shared is most likely a computer rendering.

Tesla has been the most successful pure electric carmaker to date. Its Model S, a large luxury electric sedan, sells around the world. Last year's announcement of the Model 3, a smaller more affordable electric sedan, gained considerable attention, not to mention over 370,000 preorders. Small SUVs in the general automotive market have skyrocketed in recent years, with cars like the Honda CR-V, Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4 all ranking among the top 10 best-selling cars in the US. An electric small crossover from Tesla would capitalize on that popularity.

Musk has said the Model Y would use a new platform, with improvements over Tesla's existing models. That improvement extends to manufacturing, although Musk has said the earliest Model Y would come out is 2019, with 2020 more likely.