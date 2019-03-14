Tesla's Model Y configurator is live, here's how we'd spec ours

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla's Model Y has been unveiled to the public, and because Tesla isn't staffed with a bunch of dummies, it also launched the model's online configurator.

Like other Tesla configurators, the Model Y page is pretty spartan, I mean this isn't Porsche we're talking about. Among the big-ticket options is the available third-row seats for $3,000. This is in-line with what a third row of seats costs on Model X.

The rest of the options are basically what you'd see if you were speccing out your Model 3. You can choose between the (totally awesome-looking) base Aero wheels or the 19-inch sport wheels. The colors are the same for both models.

The only options beyond color, wheels and seating are, of course, Autopilot for $3,000 and the dubiously-named "Full Self-Driving" for a tidy 5,000 of your hard-earned dollars. All that being said, how would I spec mine?

I'd start with the rear-wheel drive Long Range model in Pearl White. I'd keep the Aero wheels, skip the third-row seats, go with a black interior and of course Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (because Navigate on Autopilot is great) for a grand total of $57,000 before "savings."

How would you have yours?