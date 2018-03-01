Tesla Model X vs. 2019 Jaguar I-Pace: How do they stack up?

Let's face it, the automotive landscape isn't exactly littered with electric SUVs at this point, so it's hard to mistake the Jaguar I-Pace as anything but a shot across the Tesla Model X's bow, but how do they stack up when compared?

The Tesla Model X is certainly a unique, if flawed, machine. With its complicated -- and some would say unnecessary -- "Falcon-wing" doors, and its "2001: A Space Odyssey"-meets-Pontiac Aztek looks, it definitely wasn't for everyone, but what it did offer was something different, and that can't be discounted.

Now Playing: Watch this: Tesla's new Model X is still a car from the future

No longer would moneyed families be stuck in bourgeoise Range Rovers or Escalades or, God forbid, a minivan. Now they could be whisked from point A to point B in near silence, unburdened by the need for dead dinosaurs. Sure, they'd have to pay for the privilege; the Model X isn't cheap, but many thought it worth their money.

The Model X is quick, like all Teslas. In 100D form, it will do 0 to 60 in 4.7 seconds, and there aren't too many SUVs that will keep up with that. The interior is well designed but doesn't feel as premium as it should given its $103,200 (before tax incentives, after destination and document fees) price tag, though you do get three rows of seating (for an additional $6,000). Aesthetics are subjective, but I think most would be hard-pressed to call it beautiful.

Model X buyers receive access to Tesla's ever-expanding Supercharger network, which for anyone looking to ditch the fossil fuel life entirely, is a serious boon. They also receive access to Tesla's regular over-the-air updates, and few manufacturers have the level of experience with production EVs that Tesla does.

With all that, why would someone choose the new Jaguar I-Pace over a Model X? I mean, it's an as-yet unproven EV from a company that's never made a fully electric vehicle. What it does have though, is decades of experience building, selling and servicing cars. It also has Ian Callum designing its vehicles, and as such, the I-Pace is handsome, and not just for an electric crossover.

From an infotainment package, the I-Pace is no slouch, though nobody has really caught up to Tesla in this regard. The Touch Pro Duo system that is making its way into most of the Jaguar Land Rover lineup is very functional and aesthetically pleasing. The digital instrument panel is well laid out and easy to read as well.

The I-Pace is also a simpler vehicle than the Model X. It has doors that open like normal doors, not "billionaire doors." The seats and steering wheel and just about everything else on the interior is standard Jaguar fare, which means that it's a known quantity, an attractive thing for buyers.

I-Pace performance should be good, too. Not P100D quick, but probably mostly on par with a standard 100D. The I-Pace makes 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque. The range is good but not Earth-shattering at an EPA estimated 240 miles, for comparison the Model X 100D is rated for 295 miles. The I-Pace will be able to utilize 100kw DC fast charging, which will bring the battery from 0 to 80 percent in around 40 minutes. Level 2 home charging will take around 10 hours.

Pricing will also have a huge effect on who buys what. Tesla's pricing for the Model X doesn't include things like third-row seating, enhanced Autopilot or full self-driving capability (which isn't even available yet). That's around $15,000 in options. Jaguar hasn't released pricing for the I-Pace yet, but we anticipate that it will be somewhere between the Model X 75D and 100D, before any incentives.

With the production I-Pace being displayed to the public for the first time at Geneva, there is still a long way to go before Jaguar gets through its inevitable teething problems. It will also likely be quite awhile before we can make an accurate head-to-head comparison but based on what we see so far; the I-Pace looks like it will be a real competitor for the electric SUV crown.