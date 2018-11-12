Tesla Model S, Model X base prices bumped, interior options streamlined

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Tesla doesn't really follow the whole model-year thing in the auto industry -- when it's ready to deploy a change to its vehicle lineup, it'll do so whenever is deemed convenient, like over a seemingly arbitrary weekend in November.

Tesla has updated its Model S and Model X online configurator in a couple important ways over the weekend, Electrek reports. Now, a Model S 75D will set you back $78,000 in the US, while a Model X 75D now costs $84,000, representing a $1,000 increase for both window stickers. Meanwhile, non-Performance variants of the Model S and Model X are now $500 cheaper ($96,500 and $99,500, respectively).

The automaker also shuffled and changed the prices on some of its interior options. The all-black Premium interior is now standard on Model S and Model X. If a buyer wants to upgrade to cream or white leather for the seats, it'll cost $1,500 instead of the $3,300 it used to. The Black Textile finish has been taken off the configurator entirely, but Electrek reports that it's still available "off menu," but it's unclear how long that option will remain stealthily available.

Tesla also streamlined its interior options in general, locking together the color of the seat leather and the type of trim. Now, most cars with all-black interiors will be locked into ash wood trim, cars with cream leather seats get oak trim and cars with white interiors get dark ash. The P100D variants of both Model S and Model X now have just two interior choices -- black leather or white leather, both of which are locked to carbon fiber trim.

This is likely the interior-configuration reduction that Elon Musk tweeted about in late October. As the company continues to push its production to new heights, eliminating complexity in the assembly process should help improve its production rates further. Tesla eked out a profitable third quarter in 2018, but with the fabled $35,000 Model 3 on the way, it needs to make sure it can weather the lower margins of a cheaper model, and lowering the complications inherent in its more expensive models is one way to do that.