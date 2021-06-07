Tesla Model S Plaid Plus canceled, Musk says

Enlarge Image Tesla

The Tesla Model S Plaid Plus is dead, according to a tweet from Elon Musk on Sunday. Why? Musk says there's "no need," because the standard Plaid is "just so good." It's not clear what -- if any -- factors led to the model's demise, but reservation holders of the model are being contacted and asked to accept a standard Model S plaid instead.

In late May, Tesla grayed out the Plaid Plus option on its configurator, which was expected to cost $149,990 -- $10,000 more than the company originally planned to charge. The Plus was expected to have 1,100 horsepower, a sub 2-second 0-to-60-mph time and an unprecedented 520 miles of range.

This means that, going forward, the standard $119,900 Plaid -- reportedly set to debut this Thursday, June 10 -- will be the range-topping Model S. That's nothing to complain about, what with its 1,020 horsepower, 390-mile range and 2-second 0-to-60-mph time. Comedian and noted car aficionado Jay Leno even said he recently witnessed a Plaid run a sub-10-second quarter-mile time, which is absurd. Below that, the Model S Long Range can scoot to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds thanks to its healthy 670 hp, and offers 412 miles of range for $79,990, not including destination. Every new Model S gets a funky yoke steering wheel, a 17-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen and pushbutton turn signals, lights and horn. Both the Model S Long Range and Plaid are available to order now.

Tesla no longer operate a public relations department and doesn't field media requests for comment. All we have to go on is Musk's tweet, but considering this isn't the first time Elon's made an official announcement on social media, we have no reason to doubt its validity.