Tesla Model S Plaid, Long Range deliveries paused, report says

Tesla Model S Plaid and Long Range customers may need to dig for a little more patience as a new report from Teslarati on Friday shows there may be a bottleneck with deliveries. According to the blog, citing owner updates on social media and text message, it appears Tesla stopped deliveries of its range-topping electric sedan. Tesla revealed updates to the Model S at the start of this year, which includes the high-performance Plaid model.

One Reddit post cites instructions from Tesla saying the engineering team was told to keep all vehicles on hold temporarily, and the user added the local Tesla store isn't sure what the hold up is. Another text message from a customer near Austin, Texas, said the Model S vehicles in question need to go through "inspection standards that have just recently been updated." Once the inspection is complete, the text message says the customer will receive a newly scheduled delivery date.

Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment and CEO Elon Musk has not mentioned the potential delays on his Twitter feed.

The company began first deliveries of the new Model S Plaid last month with a celebration, though it could be the chip shortage producing bottlenecks in general. Perhaps Tesla simply wants to make sure these first cars don't ship to customers with any unforeseen issues, noting extensive updates for the Model S. But hopefully, the delay doesn't have anything to do with a reported Model S Plaid fire, which the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating.