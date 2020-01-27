Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Tesla Model S, Model X in for variety of updates, leak suggests

A well-known Tesla "hacker" may have spilled the beans on what's to come from the automaker's flagship models.

2019 Tesla Model S Long RangeEnlarge Image

Sounds like Tesla's older cars are in for some love.

 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Tesla might be ready to pull the trigger on updates for its two flagship models, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV. According to a well-known Tesla "hacker," who's often dug into Tesla software in the vehicle to find clues about the future, everything from battery updates to a new suspension version is in the cards.

The hacker, who goes by "Green" on Twitter posted last Friday to share the things he found buried in Tesla's software, which funny enough, revolves around hardware. Among the mentions, there may be an inductive phone charger, updated lumbar for the seats, a new charging port and some sort of new suspension.

The biggest piece of information is the mention of two new Model S and Model X battery types in a handful of configurations. However, mention of the phone charger may be a clue about a long-rumored interior refresh for the Model S and Model X. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Tesla Model S Long Range pulls further ahead of the EV...
8:35

Even if these upgrades don't come to fruition, 2020 should still be a big year for the Model S. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken of a summer date to roll out the Model S Plaid with a tri-motor powertrain. It's the electric sedan that previously spent time at the Nurburgring Nordschleife testing, and the vehicle Tesla thinks can take down the Porsche Taycan Turbo.

More From Roadshow
2020 Hyundai Venue first drive: Tart and tiny in the land of Oz
2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible review: A topless thrill ride
2019 Audi Q8 review: Stop worrying and love the roof