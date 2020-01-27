Tesla Model S, Model X in for variety of updates, leak suggests

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Tesla might be ready to pull the trigger on updates for its two flagship models, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV. According to a well-known Tesla "hacker," who's often dug into Tesla software in the vehicle to find clues about the future, everything from battery updates to a new suspension version is in the cards.

The hacker, who goes by "Green" on Twitter posted last Friday to share the things he found buried in Tesla's software, which funny enough, revolves around hardware. Among the mentions, there may be an inductive phone charger, updated lumbar for the seats, a new charging port and some sort of new suspension.

New hardware incoming.

Integrated inductive phone charger (Qi) for S/X cars.

Two new S/X battery types in several configs (not yet sure of the capacity - TBD)

new lumbar (so new seats?)

New charge port type.

New suspension version.

I would speculate all these are imminent 1/ — green (@greentheonly) January 25, 2020

The biggest piece of information is the mention of two new Model S and Model X battery types in a handful of configurations. However, mention of the phone charger may be a clue about a long-rumored interior refresh for the Model S and Model X. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even if these upgrades don't come to fruition, 2020 should still be a big year for the Model S. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken of a summer date to roll out the Model S Plaid with a tri-motor powertrain. It's the electric sedan that previously spent time at the Nurburgring Nordschleife testing, and the vehicle Tesla thinks can take down the Porsche Taycan Turbo.