Tesla Model S, Model X refreshes inbound as EV selldown starts, report says

Tesla may finally be nearing a refresh for its oldest cars on sale, the Model S and Model X. According to a report from Electrek on Friday, citing sources familiar with the automaker's plans, Tesla recently told employees to liquidate all Model S and Model X cars currently sitting in the company's inventory, which likely points to refreshed EVs this year.

The website also noted Tesla actually shut down assembly lines for the two flagship EVs from the automaker in December. Combined with the latest reported information, it certainly sounds like changes are afoot. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so as always with these kinds of Tesla rumors, take it all with a grain of salt.

However, if Tesla's determined to sell off its current Model S and Model X stock, there may be some sweet deals afoot. Perhaps we'll see the company sweeten the deal in other ways too with extended free Supercharging or something of the like. We'll have to keep an eye out for any sort of extra incentives, which could be more evidence Tesla's ready to usher in some new, refreshed EVs.

We haven't heard a whole lot about what refreshed Model S and Model X EVs may hold, but a purported sketch supposedly showed what the company concocted for both luxury cars. The rumored redesign looks to include a lot of elements from the Model 3 and Model Y with a more minimalist approach and a massive screen in the center.

Refreshed Model S and Model X EVs weren't on our what-to-expect list from Tesla in 2021, but they would be a welcome surprise. The cars may feel light-years ahead of other luxury EVs at the moment, but they are starting to look a little dated.