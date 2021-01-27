Tesla Model S vs. Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan: Performance EVs compared

Enlarge Image Tesla

The all-electric sport sedan wars are heating up. Tesla may have been the original disruptor, but Porsche came to bat with the gorgeous Taycan and now Lucid is throwing the Air into the mix as well. Following the debut of the updated Model S on Wednesday, it's time to take another look at these EVs.

For this comparison we'll discuss the Tesla Model S Long Range, Model S Plaid, Model S Plaid Plus, Porsche Taycan, Taycan with the Performance Battery Pack, Taycan 4S, Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery Pack, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. We'll bring the top three trims of the Lucid Air on board when we talk about power, performance and price, since each is pretty distinct, and we'll leave the base Lucid Air model out as specs are not currently available.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Lucid Air vs. Tesla Model S: EVs go head-to-head

Dimensions

The Lucid's size compares nicely to the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S. It looks to be a smidge longer overall, a bit narrower and sits in between the Porsche and the Tesla in terms of height. Lucid hasn't provided any interior dimensions, either, but did say the Air has "the largest frunk of any electric car to date and incredible bi-level storage capabilities in both front and rear compartments."

Exterior Dimensions

Length Width Height Lucid Air 195.9 in 76.3 in 55.9 in Porsche Taycan 195.4 in 77.4 in 54.3 in Tesla Model S 195.7 in 77.3 in 56.9 in

Powertrain



All three of these EVs are pushing out an incredible amount of range. Lucid was the first to break the 500-mile barrier with the Air Grand Touring, but the Model S Plaid Plus claims at least 520 miles of range. Damn. The Taycan 4S recently got a range update, and we don't yet know the estimates for the base models. That said, Porsche's numbers are a bit conservative in our testing; Roadshow's own Steven Ewing reports the Taycan can go much further than its EPA numbers suggest. Ewing estimates a real-world range of around 250 miles for the Taycan Turbo.

Comparing charge times can be a little difficult as manufacturers opt to describe the parameters differently. Since charging times aren't linear, it's tough to just "do the math" to make all parameters equal. Lucid says the Air can get 300 miles of range in 20 minutes of charging. The Model S gets 80% of a charge in 30 minutes, while the Porsche Taycan can go from 5% to 80% capacity in 22.5 minutes.

Battery and Range

Battery size Maximum range Lucid Air Touring TBD 406 miles Lucid Air Grand Touring 113.0 kWh 517 miles Lucid Air Dream Edition 113.0 kWh 503 miles Porsche Taycan 79.2 kWh TBD Porsche Taycan PBP 93.4 kWh TBD Porsche Taycan 4S 79.2 kWh 199 miles Porsche Taycan 4S PBP 93.4 kWh 227 miles Porsche Taycan Turbo 93.4 kWh 201 miles Porsche Taycan Turbo S 93.4 kWh 192 miles Tesla Model S Long Range 100.0 kWh 412 miles Tesla Model S Plaid 100.0 kWh 390 miles Tesla Model S Plaid Plus 100.0 kWh 520 miles

Performance



Lucid and Tesla offer seriously quick quarter-mile times; the two should be pretty fierce if they ever get to a drag strip. It looks like the Lucid can't match the Model S from 0 to 60 mph, however, with Tesla saying the Plaid Plus can do the deed in 2 seconds (the company technically says 1.99 seconds, but whatever).

Up until now, Lucid took top honors in a number of these categories. But never doubt Tesla's ability to excel in a pissing match. Now, the Model S Plaid Plus offers the most power, has the quickest acceleration and the highest top speed.

Performance

Max power Max torque 0-60 mph Top speed Lucid Air Touring 620 hp TBD 3.5 sec 155 mph Lucid Air Grand Touring 800 hp TBD 3.0 sec 168 mph Lucid Air Dream Edition 1,080 hp TBD 2.3 sec 168 mph Porsche Taycan 402 hp 254 lb-ft 5.1 sec 143 mph Porsche Taycan PBP 469 hp 263 lb-ft 5.1 sec 143 mph Porsche Taycan 4S 522 hp 472 lb-ft 3.8 sec 155 mph Porsche Taycan 4S PBP 562 hp 479 lb-ft 3.8 sec 155 mph Porsche Taycan Turbo 670 hp 626 lb-ft 3.0 sec 161 mph Porsche Taycan Turbo S 750 hp 774 lb-ft 2.6 sec 161 mph Tesla Model S Long Range 417 hp (est.) 485 lb-ft (est.) 3.7 sec 155 mph Tesla Model S Plaid 1,020 hp N/A 2.0 sec 200 mph Tesla Model S Plaid Plus 1,100 hp N/A 2.0 sec 200 mph

Tech

We haven't had a chance to drive the new Lucid Air, but the company claims the top trim will have Level 3 driver-assistance tech. That means the Lucid will be able to take full control when certain conditions are met. It's a hands-off system but the driver must still remain vigilant.

Tesla's Autopilot and Full-Self Driving technologies iare still very much a hands-on system, despite what the names suggests. Tesla's tech may guide drivers around curves in the road, but they must keep their hands on the wheel and remain alert at all times. Porsche, meanwhile, offers its InnoDrive tech for the Taycan, which bundles adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assist, just like the Tesla.

Price

Lucid wants $72,000 of your hard-earned dollars for the base Air -- the one we don't have any numbers for -- and the company has yet to reveal its destination charge. That number goes up -- way up -- for the Dream Edition, which comes in at a whopping $169,000. The Taycan starts at $81,250 including $1,350 for destination, going up to $186,350 for the Taycan Turbo S. Compared to the rest, every Model S -- including the nearly $140,000 Plaid Plus -- is quite a bargain.

Pricing

Base price Destination charge Lucid Air $80,000 TBD Lucid Air Touring $95,000 TBD Lucid Air Grand Touring $139,000 TBD Lucid Air Dream Edition $169,000 TBD Porsche Taycan $79,900 $1,350 Porsche Taycan PBP $85,680 $1,350 Porsche Taycan 4S $103,800 $1,350 Porsche Taycan 4S PBP $109,370 $1,350 Porsche Taycan Turbo $150,900 $1,350 Porsche Taycan Turbo S $185,000 $1,350 Tesla Model S Long Range $79,990 $1,200 Tesla Model S Plaid $119,990 $1,200 Tesla Model S Plaid Plus $139,990 $1,200

The Lucid Air is available to reserve now for a $1,000 refundable deposit. If, however, you want the top-dollar Lucid Air Dream Edition, you'll need to pony up a $7,500 refundable deposit. The company expects to deliver the Dream Edition in the spring of 2021 with the Grand Touring and Touring following later that year. The base Air comes online in 2022. Lucid plans to open 20 showrooms and service centers in North America by the end of 2021.