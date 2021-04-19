Tesla Model S crash with nobody behind the wheel leaves 2 dead

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

A crash involving a Tesla Model S left two people dead after the car collided with a tree and caught fire, according to local NBC News affiliate KPRC 2 in Spring, Texas. Authorities say an investigation into the crash is ongoing, though the consensus so far is that neither of the two men involved in the crash were driving the Model S at the time of impact.

Two men killed after Tesla that may have been in autonomous driving or self driving mode didn’t adhere to a curve, slammed into a tree then burst into flames in the Woodlands, officials say. Firefighters say they had to call Tesla to figure out how to oust the blaze. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/nmhDxKeTHT — Deven Clarke (@KPRC2Deven) April 18, 2021

First responders found one of the men in the front passenger seat and discovered the second in the back seat. The seating arrangement likely means Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode beta were enabled, though this wasn't explicitly mentioned in the initial report. Neither of the driver-assist systems is fully autonomous and both register as Level 2 systems on the SAE scale of autonomy. A Tesla is not capable of handling driving on its own, despite the "Full Self-Driving" name.

According to tweets from a local reporter, the car failed to navigate a curve in the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames. Highlighting the need for fire safety in the budding EV era, the reporter said local crews needed to contact Tesla to understand how to put the fire out. Firefighters used 32,000 gallons of water to get the blaze under control, according to KPRC 2.