Tesla Model 3 promises lowest 'probability of injury' of any vehicle

There's no doubt that Tesla's in the business of building some pretty safe cars -- the Model 3's five-star ratings across the board make that pretty clear. But even when it comes to statistics that the federal government doesn't usually publish, the Model 3 is allegedly proving pretty safe.

In a blog post on its site, Tesla announced that the Model 3 in single-motor, long-range spec has the lowest "probability of injury" of any vehicle. The statistic, which comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), evidently shows that Model 3 occupants have a lower likelihood of being injured in multiple types of crashes (front, side and rollover) than any other vehicle.

As for Tesla's other two vehicles, the Model S and Model X, the news is almost as good. According to Tesla's chart, its larger vehicles sit right next to the Model 3 on the probability-of-injury chart. Tesla's image doesn't name any runners-up from other automakers, although some vehicles appear to be pretty close.

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A few things are still unclear, though. Probability of injury isn't a statistic often mentioned, and it's not clear whether NHTSA supplies these numbers to every automaker. It's also unclear precisely how this statistic is compiled. Representatives for neither Tesla nor NHTSA immediately returned requests for additional information.

The Tesla Model 3's crashworthiness should come as no surprise. Earlier this year, NHTSA gave the Model 3 five-star crash ratings across the board, including in every subcategory. It's not unheard of, but it puts the Model 3 in some pretty solid company, achieving the same ratings as consumer favorites like the Honda Civic and Subaru Impreza. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has yet to fully evaluate the Model 3, but odds are it will score very well in those crash tests, as well.

If you like to geek out over vehicle engineering, do yourself a favor and read Tesla's blog post in full. The automaker rolls out a few examples of why its vehicle fares so well in crash tests, including side-by-side comparisons and crumple-zone renderings.

