Tesla recalls some Model 3, Model Y EVs for suspensions separating

Tesla will need to see 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y EVs at one of its service centers to remedy a new recall. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week, the carmaker flagged these few thousand cars for issues with suspensions separating.

Specifically, a suspension lateral link could separate from the sub-frame and vastly alter the car's wheel alignment. If that happens, the cars may become unstable, which increases the risk of a crash. The problem affects 2020 to 2021 Model Y SUVs and 2019 to 2021 Model 3 sedans.

Tesla Service will replace or tighten these lateral link fasteners, depending on the car, at no cost to owners. The recall notices will begin mailing out on Dec. 24, according to NHTSA, so keep an eye on those mailboxes around then, Tesla owners.