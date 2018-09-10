Tesla offers immediate delivery of Model 3 to select reservation holders

Tesla has started pitching its Day 1 Model 3 reservation holders on picking up their Model 3 Long Range rear-wheel drive immediately, according to posters on the Tesla Motors Club forum. On social media over the weekend, some folks were excited, while some think there is something rotten in Fremont. But what's really going on?

1/ On the face of it, this appears to be an open to the public sales event, not unlike a conventional dealership. It suggests to me that $TSLA needs desperately to convert inventory into cash.https://t.co/kwWWKJB7te pic.twitter.com/dDVEQtenqq — Nicholas Parks (@nhparks) September 9, 2018

This new offer comes amid rumors that Tesla is undergoing a serious cash crunch, as well as a significant dip in its stock price following the departures of key executives and some... unconventional behavior by CEO Elon Musk. In that context, it's easy to look at this move as a cash grab, and an attempt to get Model 3 sales figures up now that production seems to be at least slightly less of a mess. Not that either of those are necessarily a bad thing if it means getting people into their cars sooner.

One thing we're not sure about is exactly how many of the Model 3s being offered are actually available, though if social media is to be believed there are parking lots packed with cars at Fremont ready to go to eager buyers.

Model 3 production is currently estimated by Bloomberg to be at just under 4,000 cars per week, and the cars are becoming a much more common sight on American roads, but Tesla still has a long way to go before it's out of the woods.

Tesla representatives could not be reached immediately for comment.